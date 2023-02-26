Improving safety in the workplace

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the workplace has become less safe as fatal workplace injuries are up almost nine percent across the United States — the highest rate increase since 2016.

With that statistic in mind, nearly one thousand people attended break out sessions at the Bismarck Event Center to learn more about improving safety. The nine percent jump in workplace fatalities is a nationwide average, and some say North Dakota is much safer than that number presents.

“I feel like things are actually getting better. I feel like there’s so many more organizations that are really taking the time to spend time and effort on safety. Whether its in orientations, whether its people coming to work where they are really taking time to care about these employees and getting them ready to really understand their job and how to be safe in it,” said Chuck Clairmont, executive director of the North Dakota Safety Council.

Clairmont said the most effective safety advice is most often common sense, and even just a kind word of thanks to workers for keeping safety a top priority. Friday was the final day of their conference which featured many keynote speakers and a panel discussion with top OSHA and WSI experts.

