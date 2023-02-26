Discover Engineering event gives children hands-on experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the National Bureau of Labor and Statistics, engineering is one of the fastest growing fields. To help kids explore the career, Gateway to Science and other area organizations held a Discover Engineering event Saturday.

For many kids it was all fun and games, but what they didn’t know was these fun activities at Saturday’s Discover Engineering event, could help them in their future career.

”The marshmallows. Because you get to eat them after you are done,” said participant Yasmin Aparecido.

Children received a crash course in engineering at the Kirkwood Mall through stations that featured catapults, parachute drops, and, of course, race cars. These exercises helped introduce the STEM field to them.

”In the beginning, they just have to be excited about it, as Yasmin said, there is not a lot of learning that goes through but at least you have to get them excited,” said parent Rodrigo Aparecido.

STEM jobs aren’t just a drop in the bucket when it comes to careers. The U.S. Department of Labor says there were nearly 10 million STEM workers in 2021. And that number is expected to grow by almost 11% by 2031.

”It is really important to introduce students to STEM at a young age because the STEM field is continually growing. And as they reach their career ages, there is going to be so many more options than we have currently. Starting their passion young allows them to have many many opportunities in the future,” said STEM Educator Hope Burdolski.

However, for the kids, it was about exploring the projects with a little rivalry.

”Probably how fast it goes and that we get to race with our younger siblings,” said participant Natali Aparecido.

This event closed National Engineers Week.

The new Gateway to Science building plans on opening the first weekend in March.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.