Debate over pipeline ordinance in Burleigh County continues

By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The discussion surrounding a purposed pipeline ordinance in Burleigh County continues to be a hot topic. The ordinance is still in it’s drafting process and would require companies building hazardous pipelines to submit emergency plan in case of leak or disaster.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer has been working with County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan to sort out the details of the ordinance. The ordinance needs to specific to not regulate the companies building it and zone the pipeline.

“And so it basically requires the pipelines to provide those things that they have to provide to the feds to our county emergency managers. So we can make sure that we’ve got plans in place if there is an emergency,” said Lawyer.

The next Burleigh County Commission meeting will be on March 6.

