CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

