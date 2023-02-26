Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The term “pig butchering” may sound crass, but it is the name fraud experts have given to a common scam that’s costing victims millions of dollars.

Scammers work to “fatten up the pig” by tricking the victim into thinking they’re investing in something with a high rate of return before they steal the victim’s money. They often encourage the victim to “invest” in cryptocurrency.

Parrell Grossman director of the ND Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division says they’ve seen North Dakotans suffer huge losses in this scam.

“You might as well be taking your money and putting it in a paper shredder. If you’ve been told to take $10,000 to the cryptocurrency machine at the local gas station or elsewhere, unless you know exactly who you are dealing with, and the victims never know who they are dealing with because they are being conned, it’s like shredding your cash,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division for the Attorney General’s Office.

Grossman says more often than not the victim isn’t able to get the money back. That’s why he says prevention is key.

Experts say it’s important to know exactly who you are dealing with online, especially if they want you to start investing money.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Morton County meth
Morton County deputies seize four pounds of meth in bust
Burlington train derailment
Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the...
Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

Latest News

Max is a four-legged fluff ball that brings patients happiness at Bismarck Cancer Center.
Therapy animals at the Bismarck Cancer Center help patients relieve stress
game and fish
ND Game and Fish launches new mobile app
Several cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed between the towns of Burlington...
Tracks reopen at site of derailment west of Minot
pipeline
Debate over pipeline ordinance in Burleigh County continues