Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot

At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A vehicle pursuit Saturday morning that ended in a crash prompted a shutdown of two streets in downtown Minot and led to multiple vehicles damaged, including at least two sheriff’s department vehicles.

McLean County Sheriff JR Kerzmann told Your News Leader the pursuit of a suspect in a reported stolen vehicle began in Underwood shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The pursuit entered Ward County and, according to Kerzmann, at one point the driver attempted to run over a Ward County deputy while evading authorities.

The pursuit entered downtown Minot, and law enforcement attempted to box the suspect in along 1st Avenue SE, before the pursuit ended along 3rd Street SE, near the railroad tracks.

Kerzmann said two of his deputies suffered minor leg injuries in attempts to box the suspect in, and have since been treated and released.

Both streets were taped off Saturday morning while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. At least two McLean County Sheriff’s Department vehicles, as well as the vehicle pursued, had considerable front-end damage.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said none of his deputies were injured, and his department would be releasing more information on the incident later Saturday.

Minot Police said the suspect suffered minor injuries and is in custody.

Kerzmann said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also working the case.

Minot Police assisted the sheriff’s departments in attending to the crash sites.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

