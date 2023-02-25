Meet Bismarck Public Schools’ new superintendent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a lot of leadership to run a school, and after a couple of years at the Mandan Public School District, Dr. Jeff Fastnacht says his time with staff and faculty was priceless, amazing, and a little bittersweet. But he is excited about his next endeavor as the superintendent of the largest school district in the state.

In July, he will move across the river to take on the position for Bismarck Public Schools. He says some of his biggest accomplishments throughout his time in Mandan have been helping students learn during COVID and allowing students personalized learning experiences.

“In Mandan we’re talking about transitioning to whoever fills my vacancy here and how to do some of the work that I’ve been working on and how to hand that off to the next person or somebody here. And we’re already starting to talk about how to transition into Bismarck Public and make sure that’s seamless and painless for everybody because we just want to be a successful first day,” said Fastnacht.

He enjoys it when BPS and MPS work together and he thinks it’s a positive experience to collaborate and solve issues. He’s looking to bring skills he learned from Mandan with him and he looks forward to making new relationships with BPS.

