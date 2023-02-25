Meet Bismarck Public Schools’ new superintendent

Dr. Jeff Fastnacht
Dr. Jeff Fastnacht(Courtesy: Janelle Heinsohn)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a lot of leadership to run a school, and after a couple of years at the Mandan Public School District, Dr. Jeff Fastnacht says his time with staff and faculty was priceless, amazing, and a little bittersweet. But he is excited about his next endeavor as the superintendent of the largest school district in the state.

In July, he will move across the river to take on the position for Bismarck Public Schools. He says some of his biggest accomplishments throughout his time in Mandan have been helping students learn during COVID and allowing students personalized learning experiences.

“In Mandan we’re talking about transitioning to whoever fills my vacancy here and how to do some of the work that I’ve been working on and how to hand that off to the next person or somebody here. And we’re already starting to talk about how to transition into Bismarck Public and make sure that’s seamless and painless for everybody because we just want to be a successful first day,” said Fastnacht.

He enjoys it when BPS and MPS work together and he thinks it’s a positive experience to collaborate and solve issues. He’s looking to bring skills he learned from Mandan with him and he looks forward to making new relationships with BPS.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Burlington train derailment
Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Morton County meth
Morton County deputies seize four pounds of meth in bust
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the...
Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

Latest News

co2 pipelines
CO2 pipeline public health risk discussed by Burleigh County Commission
conflict
Burleigh County State’s Attorney says Commissioner Splonskowski never spoke to her about conflict of interest
suspect
Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Minot bar pleads not guilty
pumps in money
Giving Hearts Day sees increase in donors, about the same dollar amount