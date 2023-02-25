Historic Old Main building on Dakota College at Bottineau campus set for spring renovation

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Dakota College at Bottineau continues fundraising for the renewal of the historic Old Main building.

Your News Leader headed to Bottineau to take a tour of the current building as renovations get underway.

Dakota College at Bottineau closed Old Main in 2006 after a century of education, but it will soon see new life, as renovations begin this spring.

“It’s beautiful,” said Leslie Stevens, foundation director.

Chris Nero, the physical plant director used to take classes in the building and managed the bookstore at the basement of Old Main.

“It means a lot to me personally to bring it back to life and I’m excited to be part of it,” said Nero.

Old Main was the original building of the college back in 1906. Stevens said it’s impressive for a building that old to be in a good condition for restoration.

“You see the woodwork from back then and just kind of the history comes out right at you as you’re walking through the building,” said Stevens.

The architects will keep some of the building’s historic elements, such as the crown molding.

The college has been fundraising this project for the past four years and won’t stop until it’s complete.

Carmen Simone, campus dean and CEO, said a lot of donors, small and large across the region helped bring the coming revival into fruition.

“For me it’s all about building that community and having people feel like they’re a part of this project as it goes forward,” said Simone.

She said they’re hoping open it’ll in fall of 2024 to at least 60 more aspiring nursing students at a time, since they’ve got the space.

The school currently has seven associate degree nursing students and eight practical nursing students.

Related content:

Dakota College at Bottineau receives funding for Old Main renovations

Dakota College at Bottineau renovating Old Main for nursing program expansion

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.