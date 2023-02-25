Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the first game of the tournament against Bowman County at the Minot State Dome.
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state’s best Class B girls teams will descend on Minot in the coming days.

In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the first game of the tournament against Bowman County at the Minot State Dome.

The quarterfinal matchups are as follows:

1:00 p.m. No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County

2:45 p.m. No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich

6:30 p.m. No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier

8:15 p.m. No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison

The tournament runs from Thursday, March 2, through Saturday, March 4 in Minot.

