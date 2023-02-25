Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state’s best Class B girls teams will descend on Minot in the coming days.
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the first game of the tournament against Bowman County at the Minot State Dome.
The quarterfinal matchups are as follows:
1:00 p.m. No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County
2:45 p.m. No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich
6:30 p.m. No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier
8:15 p.m. No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison
The tournament runs from Thursday, March 2, through Saturday, March 4 in Minot.
