Beulah’s mayor also an Adams County narcotics detective

BEULAH, N.D. (KQCD)- A Beulah man is proving what it means to wear many hats.

He’s Adams County’s chief deputy, a narcotics detective, and the mayor of Beulah.

“It’s hard, it’s hard on my family, it’s hard on myself, it’s hard on my kids, but you can’t want to profess to make change and not be willing to take the sacrifice,” said Jeff Gooss, Beulah.

Gooss is a familiar face in Beulah.

He worked as a police officer for several years but had to resign once he was elected mayor last summer.

He hopes to kickstart infrastructure projects in the city while tackling drugs with his K-9 partner Athena in Adams County.

“We notice that the largest majority of our drugs are coming in from the southwest part of the state, and so, if I’m going to attack the problem, I want to go to the source,” said Gooss.

Gooss says he uses his sheriff’s vehicle to commute but covers all expenses associated with the vehicle when he’s not working in the county.

Even though it’s surreal to wear several hats, Gooss says he’s thankful for the community’s support.

Gooss says he lives in Beulah but also has a home in Adams County when working late.

