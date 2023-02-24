Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries

Train derails at Burlington
Train derails at Burlington(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – Seventeen cars and two locomotives from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Friday morning near the city of Burlington, the fire chief said.

Karter Lesmann said they were paged around 3:45 a.m. for a westbound train that left the tracks near 128th Street NW and County Road 10.

Lesmann said no one was hurt, and nothing in the train leaked or ignited. He said the train was hauling various items.

Crews from Burlington Rural Fire and BNSF are on scene.

The tracks are currently closed while crews clear the derailed cars. Lesmann said a portion of the train that remained on the tracks was disconnected and sent off.

Lesmann said the derailment is near the site of a similar derailment that occurred last May.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Truck, sign crash
Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued
Computer Fraud case
Man sentenced for mail fraud scheme that swindled Dickinson company out of nearly $500,000
ND Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish launch new app
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Montana Fentanyl
AG reports “skyrocketing” fentanyl crisis in Montana
Mark Splonskowski
Burleigh County State’s Attorney says Commissioner Splonskowski never spoke to her about conflict of interest
Pipeline
CO2 pipeline public health risk discussed by Burleigh County Commission
ND Legislature
Tax cuts, book bans, anti-trans bills: the first half of the Legislative Session