Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – Seventeen cars and two locomotives from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Friday morning near the city of Burlington, the fire chief said.

Karter Lesmann said they were paged around 3:45 a.m. for a westbound train that left the tracks near 128th Street NW and County Road 10.

Lesmann said no one was hurt, and nothing in the train leaked or ignited. He said the train was hauling various items.

Crews from Burlington Rural Fire and BNSF are on scene.

The tracks are currently closed while crews clear the derailed cars. Lesmann said a portion of the train that remained on the tracks was disconnected and sent off.

Lesmann said the derailment is near the site of a similar derailment that occurred last May.

