Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Minot bar pleads not guilty

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The man charged with murder in a fatal shooting outside a Minot bar Dec. 30 pleaded not guilty Friday.

Justin McDermott appeared in district court in Minot Friday for his preliminary hearing. The 35-year-old McDermott is charged in the death of 36-year-old Kenny Javar outside of the Lamplighter Lounge in southwest Minot.

Elijah Hanks, an investigator with the Minot Police Department testified on the series of events that occurred that day.

McDermott will be back in court May 3 for a pretrial conference.

Trial dates have not yet been set.

