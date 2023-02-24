Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Minot bar pleads not guilty

Justin McDermott
Justin McDermott(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The man charged with murder in a fatal shooting outside a Minot bar Dec. 30 pleaded not guilty Friday.

Justin McDermott appeared in district court in Minot Friday for his preliminary hearing. The 35-year-old McDermott is charged in the death of 36-year-old Kenny Javar outside of the Lamplighter Lounge in southwest Minot.

Elijah Hanks, an investigator with the Minot Police Department testified on the series of events that occurred that day.

McDermott will be back in court May 3 for a pretrial conference.

Trial dates have not yet been set.

Your News Leader will have more from Friday’s hearing on KMOT First News at 6.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Truck, sign crash
Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued
Computer Fraud case
Man sentenced for mail fraud scheme that swindled Dickinson company out of nearly $500,000
ND Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish launch new app
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Rust set
“Rust” to resume filming in Montana
Train derailment update
Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 2/24/2023
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 2/24/2023
Maggie Krumm
Bismarck woman counting stitches, blessings of long life