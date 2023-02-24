“Rust” to resume filming in Montana

Rust set
Rust set(Photo credit: MGN)
By NBC Montana
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISSOULA, Mont. (NBC MONTANA) — The western film “Rust” will resume filming but this time in Montana, according to the Livingston Enterprise.

The co-executive producer said filming will take place this spring at the Yellowstone Film Ranch near Livingston in Paradise Valley.

The plan is to employ about 70 percent of the film’s extras and crews from Montana and especially from Park County.

Production of the film was halted after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Hutchins on set in 2021.

Baldwin is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter with a possible 18-month prison sentence.

