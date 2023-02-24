Road conditions detour semi’s, ground planes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With road closures and dicey driving conditions many people are staying put and off the roads. Travel was still not advised in many parts of North Dakota and Minnesota due to white out conditions today. For one truck stop in St. Cloud, Minnesota, it is business as usual with all the snow. The Pilot Travel Center isn’t seeing an increase of stranded travelers and truckers, but for those who were on the roads and stopped in the motorists said the roads were quiet.

“But a driver did say to me, the highways are not as crowed as normal, less people driving out on I-94 and that is because probably the white out conditions. Cause those are very scary,” said Janet Nelis general manager Pilot Travel Center.

So far today flights were taking off and arriving in the Bismarck and Minot airports. But it was a different story for air travelers in Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis - St. Paul International Airport’s website there were 243 cancelled and 32 delayed flights today.

