Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Truck, sign crash
Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued
Computer Fraud case
Man sentenced for mail fraud scheme that swindled Dickinson company out of nearly $500,000
Portions of I-94, I-29 to close in ND overnight due to extreme winter weather
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh testifies about his behavior during cross-examination on Friday.
Alex Murdaugh talks about lying, being on drugs
State crime lab
A look at four bills that could impact sexual assault survivors and the state crime lab
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA