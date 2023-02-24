Morton County deputies seize four pounds of meth in bust

Morton County meth
Morton County meth(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County sheriff’s deputies say they seized four pounds of meth in a traffic stop Sunday.

Deputies arrested Michael Dickenson, 42, and Kurtis Tuttle, 57, after a traffic stop on I-94 near Glen Ullin. Court documents report the men told conflicting stories about where they were going and what they were doing, which raised law enforcement’s suspicions. Deputies say they found meth, two handguns, and drug-related items when they searched the pair’s car.

Prosecutors charged both men with possession of meth with intent to deliver.

