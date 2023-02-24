Montana man pleads not guilty after threatening to kill U.S. Senator Jon Tester

MISSOULA, Mont. (NBC Montana) — A Montana man faced a federal judge in Missoula on charges for threatening to injure and murder U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, according to a report from NBC Montana.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, pleaded not guilty before Judge Kathleen DeSoto on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Smith made multiple threatening calls to Tester by phone, leaving voicemails at Tester’s office in Kalispell.

The judge set a detention hearing for next Monday and a pretrial conference March 8 before Judge Dana Christensen.

Authorities arrested Smith in Flathead County. He is currently being held in the Missoula County Detention Center.

