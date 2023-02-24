Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Truck, sign crash
Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued
Computer Fraud case
Man sentenced for mail fraud scheme that swindled Dickinson company out of nearly $500,000
ND Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish launch new app
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
Body cameras
Body cameras for more North Dakota law enforcement agencies
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan