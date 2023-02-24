Heritage Singers of Minot bring their variety shows back to the small stage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Heritage Singers of Minot are returning to the small stage for their first in-person variety show since the pandemic.

The group is also paying tribute to some former members who are with them in spirit.

I caught up with a few members as they got ready for the big show.

It’s all fun and games for Chad Spokely and the rest of the Heritage Singers.

He said he enjoys the camaraderie amongst the group’s members.

“It’s just getting together and putting these things together, and having fun. It makes you feel real good when you get a show come together,” said Spokely.

Performer Joey Nesdahl said the variety show’s script has a lot to offer for the audience.

“I think they kind of span a lot of different emotions, we’re going to be laughing, and there’s some really touching moments,” said Nesdahl.

It’s also the first performances the group is putting on since the loss of two of their own.

Todd Magnuson and David Norton were longtime members of the group. Even though they’re not physically there, Todd and David are with the group in spirit when they take the stage.

“They almost stuck out just because of what they did. They put their whole hearts into it,” said Spokely.

Spokely said their memory pushed them through getting ready for the show.

“Dave was really, really excited for this year. And that’s one of the things that really drove us to just go forward with this show and make sure we did the best show we did cause he was just going to have so much fun this year,” said Spokely.

Bringing some smiles, laughs, and memories to the small stage.

They have two more shows Friday and Saturday, just after 5 p.m. at the Barn at 52 Pines in Burlington.

The group is featuring a live auction for the first time.

