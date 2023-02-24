Giving Hearts Day sees increase in donors, about the same dollar amount

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-hour fundraising event held throughout North Dakota and Minnesota has raised more than 26.1 million dollars. Giving Hearts Day took place earlier this month and helped benefit more than 560 nonprofits. The top charities from the large, medium and small budget categories were the Fargo Park District Foundation, West River Health Services Foundation and Riverview Foundation. According to audited figures, more than 90 thousand total donations were made.

“The dollar amount stayed about the same, but our participation numbers went up. Which is really our main goal is to see more people coming to the day and finding a charity that they can connect through whether it be through volunteering or donating,” said Amanda Fayer director of Giving Hearts Day.

The event has raised nearly 165 million dollars since it started in 2008.

