Giving Hearts Day sees increase in donors, about the same dollar amount

Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts Day(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-hour fundraising event held throughout North Dakota and Minnesota has raised more than 26.1 million dollars. Giving Hearts Day took place earlier this month and helped benefit more than 560 nonprofits. The top charities from the large, medium and small budget categories were the Fargo Park District Foundation, West River Health Services Foundation and Riverview Foundation. According to audited figures, more than 90 thousand total donations were made.

“The dollar amount stayed about the same, but our participation numbers went up. Which is really our main goal is to see more people coming to the day and finding a charity that they can connect through whether it be through volunteering or donating,” said Amanda Fayer director of Giving Hearts Day.

The event has raised nearly 165 million dollars since it started in 2008.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Portions of I-94, I-29 to close in ND overnight due to extreme winter weather
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer
Wayne Salveson sentenced in restaurant burglary
Man to serve four years for Bismarck restaurant burglary

Latest News

Trucks
Road conditions detour semi’s, ground planes
ND Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish launch new app
Truck, sign crash
Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued
Legislature
Stark County Legislative Bills