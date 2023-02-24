CO2 pipeline public health risk discussed by Burleigh County Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a public health officer a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in Burleigh County does not pose a greater risk than other pipelines carrying hazardous materials. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly told the Burleigh County Commission last night that this opinion was based on three weeks of research and that he didn’t know CO2 pipelines existed until then.

The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline will run through the county and many residents have expressed concern regarding the potential risks a leak could have on public health. Dr. Pengilly stated that there was “no acceptable risk to health, welfare and life safety for a CO2 pipeline” and that his opinion was not an endorsement for the pipeline.

“There is not a lot of awareness out there. I didn’t know anything about it honestly, I can’t quantitate acceptable risk as far as injuries and deaths basically,” said Pengilly.

Burleigh County commissioners are considering a proposed ordinance that would require companies building hazardous liquid gas pipelines to submit an emergency plan to local officials.

