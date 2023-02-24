Burleigh County State’s Attorney says Commissioner Splonskowski never spoke to her about conflict of interest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A conversation between Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer and city commissioner and Burleigh County auditor Mark Splonskowski regarding a potential conflict of interest never happened according to Lawyer. In the February 14 city commission Splonskowski said he had spoken to Lawyer who said the positions were compatible.

Lawyer presented her opinion to Burleigh County commissioners last night saying the two positions were not compatible. Lawyer cited an Attorney General’s opinion that a city commission position and tax equalizer were conflicts of interest. However, in Splonskowski’s case, there were no direct legal opinions saying he could not hold both positions. According to Lawyer, Splonskowski would not be fulfilling his duty as a city commissioner if he were to recuse himself during votes of conflicting interests. Lawyer said to prove he would hold both positions Splonskowski could go to court for the decision to be decided and the only way a forced decision could happen would be through recall petitions since he was legally elected to both positions.

“That conversation never happened. I never spoke with Mr. Splonskowski. We had a phone conversation where he acknowledged that we have never spoken, and he indicated that he had asked for an opinion from human resources to ask me for an opinion. And I can tell you I never had a conversation like that with human resources either,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

Lawyer stated that by accepting the second office, normally the first office is given up. Commissioners Munson and Bitner both cited similar instances of public positions they previously held and left due to potential conflicts of interest after being elected to the county commission.

