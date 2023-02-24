Bismarck woman counting stitches, blessings of long life

Maggie Krumm
Maggie Krumm(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - We’ve all no doubt been told to take things, “one step at a time.”

One Bismarck woman prefers to pace herself one stitch at a time.

That philosophy has allowed her to weave a remarkable legacy.

Maggie Krumm’s hands tell quite a story. In her 94 years, she’s stitched together a pretty incredible life while also crocheting hundreds of bears and baby blankets.

“I had a little pattern, but I changed it a little bit and made it my own,” said Krumm.

Krumm has never had a formal crochet lesson.

“I taught myself,” she said.

That was more than 50 years ago.

“I worked nights at the nursing home, and I needed something to do at night,” Krumm recalled.

She hasn’t put the yarn away since. Her hobby keeps her hands busy and her mind sharp.

“I don’t know what I would do sitting here and not doing anything. I don’t know. I just have to do something,” Krumm said.

As another birthday approaches, “I’ll be 95,” she said.

Krumm isn’t slowing down.

“I like to do it because you achieve something,” she said.

And as she counts her stitches, she’s also counting her blessings, including the blessing of a long life. And perhaps she’s also found the fountain of youth, here in a pile of yarn.

Krumm worked as a CNA at the nursing home in Strasburg until she was in her 80s.

