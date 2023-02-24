AG reports “skyrocketing” fentanyl crisis in Montana

HELENA, M.T. (KFYR) - “Skyrocketing” is how the Montana attorney general describes the prevalence of fentanyl in the state. Numbers released by the Montana Attorney General’s Office Friday illustrate the scope of the crisis.

Since 2019, fentanyl seizures in the state have risen 11,000 percent. Last year, task force agents seized 206,955 dosage units and seizures tripled the amount recorded in 2021.

Overdose deaths are also up from 2021, with 74 people dying from fentanyl overdose in Montana. But the Attorney General’s Office notes that this total is likely higher, as the crime lab only verifies deaths that involve an autopsy. This is up from four fentanyl overdose deaths in 2017.

“This poison is killing Montanans. Our narcotics agents and troopers are getting more fentanyl off the roads than ever before, but we need additional tools and resources to keep it out of our communities,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

The task force also reports increases in gun seizures and other drugs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.