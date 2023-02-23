Williston State College President reacts to House funding bill, possible tuition freeze

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Lawmakers in the North Dakota House approved their version of the higher education funding bill this week, which would include a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities.

Williston State College President Burnelle Hirning said HB 1003 would cover pay increases and benefits at the cost of keeping tuition the same for the next two years. However, he said the bill doesn’t address any inflationary costs to operations over that period.

“We may have a little bit of a sting on that part of the equation, but we’re pleased to be able to hear from the House that potentially, we could freeze tuition for students,” said Hirning.

Hirning added that Williston State has the lowest tuition rate thanks to scholarships contributed by the Williston State College Foundation.

Programs with a higher cost such as nursing, diesel or welding may be able to increase fees associated with those programs to alleviate some of those costs.

The bill is being discussed by the Senate.

