Who decides to close the interstates in ND?

Snowy road, low visibility in ND
Snowy road, low visibility in ND(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When winter weather makes travel unsafe, one or both of North Dakota’s Interstate Highway Systems can be shut down, and that decision isn’t made with the flip of a coin.

When snow falls and the wind blows, it can make for hazardous driving conditions on North Dakota highways and interstates. When road conditions become too dangerous for drivers, the North Dakota Highway Patrol works together with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to make the decision to close. From the Highway Patrol officers to the plow drivers and the maintenance supervisors, the planning and decision-making to stop traffic is a team effort.

“It’s constantly a joint decision and when we make that decision to, for a closure, whether it’s one specific area, it’s done so with a lot of communication,” said Lieutenant Derek Arndt, regional commander.

Each storm is different and unique in how it begins and progresses, so the NDHP and NDDOT use several different criteria to monitor not only the road conditions but visibility as well.

“But the coordinated ones with DOT are typically ice related, heavy snowfall, visibility or a combination thereof,” said Lt. Arndt

Lt. Arndt says they use all information available to them during bad weather, but when it’s time to make the call, the best information they have are their patrol officers in the elements.

“I’m talking to our troopers on the road, they’re talking to the plows, and you get real, firsthand knowledge of what’s going on out there,” said Lt. Arndt.

This winter season has already seen record-breaking snowfall and cold temperatures to create perilous travel, with vehicles sliding into the ditch or semis jackknifed on the roads. Lt. Arndt said the North Dakota Highway Patrol has cameras so the public can see road conditions in real time but even those can be deceptive. He says to check the road maps and take travel advisories seriously.

Lt. Arndt said he and others are waiting to see what the next round of winter weather brings, and they’re already out and monitoring the road conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Donavan Azure arrested
Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident
Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived

Latest News

Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans
Opening statements heard for second time in Bismarck murder case
Deer
ND House defeats party hunting bill
Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson
ND House advances $5.5 billion bill to end state’s pension plan offering
Representative SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin
ND lawmakers advance another round of anti-trans bills