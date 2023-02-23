United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Des Lacs-Burlington’s Carson Yale

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Get out of his way.

“He loves the game of basketball,” said Braylon Fisher, a junior at Des Lacs-Burlington.

When Carson Yale is in the paint, it’s best to clear the runway.

“I think about, I’m going to play this game as hard as I can no matter what, no matter the score,” said Carson.

DLB’s 6-foot-9 senior center...

“He’s gotten tall, I guess,” said Ty Hughes, a junior at DLB.

...has proven to be one of the most dominant dunkers in Class B.

“It’s nice just to have that insurance. If you miss a layup, he’s right there to rebound it,” said Ty.

He’s hard to miss.

“I assumed he would stop growing but he never did,” said Braylon.

Even if he missed last season.

“It was really hard,” said Carson.

Carson chipped his femur during his junior football season.

“After that game, we saw that he looked pretty hurt, and we knew something was up because he wasn’t feeling right or looking right,” said Braylon.

He didn’t touch the basketball court.

“A lot of emotional nights, I wanted to be out there with the guys. It wasn’t so much the basketball part as the camaraderie. It was hard to go out and eat after games because I wanted to be out there with the guys,” said Carson.

After rehabbing his leg, Carson returned to baseball and signed to play basketball at Minot State next year.

“It’s a relief when you come out of the locker room at night and see (family) sitting in the same spot. They almost have a whole corner, there’s so many people. It’s easy to rely on,” said Carson.

For all the obstacles in Carson’s way, it’s time for him to take off.

The Lakers play Glenburn in the first round of the District 12 boys basketball tournament on Friday at the Minot Auditorium.

