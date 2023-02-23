Understanding hospice care

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care last weekend after a series of short hospital stays. Hospice is a term we often hear when someone may be dying, but what is it? And what do people experience in hospice?

At Sanford Health’s Good Samaritan Society long-term care facility, Candace Frohlich is a patient receiving hospice care. Candace has been in hospice for almost five months due to her battle with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She says her experience so far with hospice care has been gratifying. While some may think of hospice as being alone all day, Candace has options.

“I have the advantage of being around people and yet I have my solitude. I am a solitary person and an extrovert, I get along with people, I love to talk, I talk too much. Though I’m hard to understand, I love people being around,” said Candace.

Hospice is a specialized care where the focus is on comfort and symptom management during end of life. A whole team of people works with the patient and their family to meet different needs they may have during this process. Hospice can meet patients wherever they are, whether it’s in their homes or a facility. Although this is a difficult thing to go through as a family, Sanford is there to support.

“We offer our families guidance and support. We know that it is difficult. We want them to know they are not alone. We take time to find out specifics about each family and we are available to them day or night,” said Rochelle Vander Vliet, director of Sanford Home Care and Hospice.

Candace’s family was blindsided at first when they heard she was told to think about going into hospice. They didn’t know that she was at that point in her health. After understanding, they became supportive and say they knew she was safer in the care of Good Samaritan. Candace recalls a time her son came for a visit and commented on the excellent care she was receiving.

“Mom, I was told by your nurse today that they love you here. That was such a relief to me, that people care about you here in the right space. He said I agree with it now,” said Candace.

If a doctor discusses hospice, many may go into a state of disbelief and may be on the fence about this kind of care. The agency wants people to know this:

“I would encourage anyone to have a conversation about hospice and if you have any questions, to reach out to a hospice provider to find out if it is right for you or your family now or at some point in the future,” said Vander Vliet.

It was a conversation that started Candace on this journey, preparing for her final days. Although this may be difficult to face, she sees the larger picture and feels that she has more to do.

“I have a lot of life to give. I think there is something yet that I am supposed to do. I feel that God gives us jobs to do while we are here; I’m meant to educate,” said Candace.

With that in mind, she continues to inspire others through her experiences and grace.

The CDC estimates over one million people use hospice care each year.

