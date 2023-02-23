Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper say a driver maneuvering a tractor-trailer struck a “road closed” gate around 9:30 Thursday morning on I-94 ramp 161.

Troopers said traffic had been parked on the shoulder of the road at the time waiting for I-94 to reopen when the crash occurred. They said the driver, a 44-year-old from Florida, saw the gate, but was unable to stop in time.

The truck had minor damage.

Troopers cited the driver for careless driving.

