Tractor-trailer collides with road closed sign on I-94, citation issued

Truck, sign crash
Truck, sign crash(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper say a driver maneuvering a tractor-trailer struck a “road closed” gate around 9:30 Thursday morning on I-94 ramp 161.

Troopers said traffic had been parked on the shoulder of the road at the time waiting for I-94 to reopen when the crash occurred. They said the driver, a 44-year-old from Florida, saw the gate, but was unable to stop in time.

The truck had minor damage.

Troopers cited the driver for careless driving.

