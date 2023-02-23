Stark County Legislative Bills

Legislature
Legislature(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - House Majority Leader Mike Lefor shared what bills are in the legislature that could impact Stark County residents.

Representative Lefor says they’re looking at some income and property tax relief for individuals in lower income brackets.

He says bills working on improving behavioral health resources in schools, county and adding a ten-bed behavioral health center at CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson are headed for crossover.

Lefor also wants to direct funds to the local career and tech academy as well as to renovating Dickinson State University’s agriculture building.

Workforce development is also a focus of this legislative session.

“We have about 30,000 open jobs in North Dakota and we can fill that with every man, woman, and child over the age of 18 and we still wouldn’t have enough people to fill that is my understanding, so we need to go outside the state, recruit, maybe in areas where there not doing so well economically that moving to North Dakota would provide a quality of life for them,” said Rep. Mike Lefor, (R) Dickinson.

Lefor says one of the biggest investments they would be making in the county would be increasing access to Southwest Water from the Resources Trust Fund.

