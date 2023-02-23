Sports Spotlight: Dickinson gymnastics – vying for eight straight state titles

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - “Repeating is harder than winning the first one.” It’s been said many times in the sports world, but what about repeating seven times following the first one? That’s what the Dickinson gymnastics team will be trying to do this week and it’s why the Midgets are in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

If dynasties do exist in sports, Dickinson’s gymnastics program is definitely a dynasty. The Midgets have won the last seven state titles, so it’s no doubt winning is second nature to them.

“I mean, it’s really great. We just have a culture where the girls work really hard, they push each other, and it just helps keep growing the program and keeps making everyone get better and better. So, it’s really a great program to be a part of,” said Casey Berry, Dickinson gymnastics coach.

One thing that sets this program apart is the connection with each other. Even before they compete on the high school team, younger gymnasts grow up around the program, experiencing the culture early on.

“It helps we have the girls in the gym for a long time before they even get onto the high school team,” said Berry. “So, it kind of helps build that understanding and expectation of what it’s going to take to be a part of the high school team. So, those little girls start young wanting to be a part of it, and they’re just already starting to work hard because they see what the older girls are doing and they want to do it, so it just keeps rolling.”

Liz Karsky is an 8th grader. She’s been in gymnastics since she was two. Liz says being around the team from such a young age builds a strong bond.

“It’s a good experience because you get to have the older girls who really help out at meets,” said Karsky. “They’re really good at cheering you on and at practice they’re so supportive and loud and they make it so much more fun. At first, it was a little scary because everyone is so much older and it’s really hard to get into that and feel like you’re going to fit in and be a really good part of the team. But then once you get going, like about a fourth of the way through my first year, I felt like I was a part of the team, everyone supported me, and it just helped me get better with having everyone’s support at practice and helping me through everything.”

That support ultimately creates a culture where everyone can be themselves.

“I’m definitely more comfortable around them and I can be myself and express myself really. During practice too, help make things more fun for the team,” said Rylee Olson, Dickinson gymnast.

The Dickinson gymnastics team travels to Jamestown for the state team tournament on Friday and the individual tournament on Saturday.

And to reinforce just how strong the Midgets program is right now, senior Amy Fridley is not on the high school team because she’s competing in Level 10. It’s the top level for the junior Olympics in the United States. Amy won the vault at the U.S.A. Western Championships last year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.