North Dakota Game and Fish launch new app

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Outdoor enthusiasts will now have instant access to their licenses and more when out in the field. The North Dakota Game and Fish has spent the last year developing an app to make outdoor activities easier. Users can have access to multiple different licenses on the app. The program also contains hunting and fishing regulations, sunrise and sunset times and weather forecasting.

“So, it allows folks to have that at their fingertips and then again a lot of those features that we can offer that can help people when they are not in range of cell service,” said Brian Hosek ND Game and Fish business operations manager.

The app can be downloaded in the Google Play and Apple App stores. Just search NDGF or North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

