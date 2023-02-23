Glenburn’s DeAnna Heinze headed south to Bismarck State

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – One month after receiving an offer from Bismarck State, Glenburn senior DeAnna Heinze signed her letter of intent to play basketball for the Mystics.

The entire student body of Glenburn Public School watched DeAnna sign her name.

“It feels good because I’ve always looked up to role models and never knew what that felt like. It’s crazy to actually be in the spot,” said DeAnna.

DeAnna’s family moved from Surrey before her sophomore year. In 2021 she played on the Panthers’ seventh-place state tournament team.

An ACL injury sidelined DeAnna for her junior season.

“Looking at the losses, but also looking at the wins. It’s been an experience and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said DeAnna.

DeAnna said that she intends to work toward a business degree and would like to work in real estate.

