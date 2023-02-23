Former UMary football coach Craig Bagnell lands at U.S.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Craig Bagnell announced last week that he was leaving the University of Mary. Wednesday, the former Marauders head coach was added to the football staff at the University of South Dakota as the Coyotes wide receiver coach.

Below is from the USD media relations department:

“Bagnell has served as head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, since 2018. In 2021, his Marauders’ boasted the top passing offense in Division II at 356 yards per game. He coached an all-American quarterback and two all-American wide receivers while at Mary.

Bagnell began his coaching career at Bemidji State where he started as the wide receivers coach in 2014 and became offensive coordinator in 2015. He served in that capacity for three seasons before taking the head coaching position at Mary. He became the youngest head coach in NCAA football at the age of 27.

Bagnell, a native of Polson, Montana, was a four-year starting quarterback at Mary from 2009-13. He is the Marauders’ all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and completion percentage.”

