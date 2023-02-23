Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip

After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A cat from Virginia was reunited with her owner after she went missing for nine years.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch.

After taking the cat to the shelter, rescuers found she had a microchip and started doing some investigating.

That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

The police department shared a photo of Piper and her owner reunited. Officers said the owner had been searching for her cat for years with no luck.

There’s no way of knowing what Piper has been up to all these years, but police are reminding pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” Henrico police wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended, farmer held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Portions of I-94, I-29 to close in ND overnight due to extreme winter weather
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer
Wayne Salveson sentenced in restaurant burglary
Man to serve four years for Bismarck restaurant burglary

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland