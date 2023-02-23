Bail set at $1.5M cash for Eddy County murder suspect

Nicholas Poitra appears before a judge via Zoom on February 23, 2023.
Nicholas Poitra appears before a judge via Zoom on February 23, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge on Thursday set bail at $1.5 million cash for a man who is accused of shooting and killing another man in Sheyenne, North Dakota.

45-year-old Nicholas Wayne Poitra was the center of a three-day manhunt after the shooting at Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar on February 19. Poitra was arrested on February 22 after being spotted by a local farmer, who tells Valley News Live he saw Poitra walking near his farm and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Nicholas Poitra is now behind bars at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake. He’s accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Troyal Thumb. Court documents say, Thumb and Poitra exchanged words at the bar before Poitra fired a short-barrel shotgun.

After the shooting, Poitra went around the bar and pointed the firearm at two victims while he grabbed the security camera footage that was plugged in. Documents say Poitra then pointed the shotgun at the five victims left in the bar and demanded they turn over their cell phones, as well as told two of the victims to give him their car keys. Poitra went out the back door and stole a 2013 Ford Explorer.

Poitra faces 11 felony charges in Eddy County, including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, 7 counts of terrorizing and robbery.

Poitra’s next scheduled court date is March 9, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Burlington train derailment
Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries
Morton County meth
Morton County deputies seize four pounds of meth in bust
Justin McDermott
Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Minot bar pleads not guilty
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the...
Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

Latest News

Jeff Gooss
Beulah’s mayor also an Adams County narcotics detective
k9
Beulah's mayor also an Adams County narcotics detective
todd's song
Minot songwriter pays homage to family with ‘Todd’s Song’
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
A Minot songwriter's desire to pay homage to his upbringing led to a joint effort with some...
Minot songwriter pays homage to family with ‘Todd’s Song’