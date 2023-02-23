Air Force cancer study on missileers expanded, to include Minot AFB

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Air Force announced Wednesday that it’s expanding a study addressing specific cancer concerns by those who worked at missile sites, and it now includes Minot Air Force Base.

The review of cancers among the nuclear missile corps came about after it was revealed that nine officers, some of whom served as many as 25 years ago, who had worked as missileers at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The review will now cover the three locations across the command that include missile sites — Malmstrom in Montana, F.E. Warren in Wyoming, and Minot Air Force Base.

Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the commander of Global Strike Command, released a statement that reads in part: “Air Force Global Strike Command and our Air Force takes the responsibility to protect Airman and Guardians incredibly seriously, and their safety and health continues to be my priority.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, said that, as of now, they are not aware of any cases of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at Minot Air Force Base, but he would be meeting with the commander of Global Strike Command next week to learn more.

Here is the full statement from Sen. Hoeven:

“The initial understanding we have from Global Strike Command is that there have been some reports of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma affecting airmen who served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. According to a January 22 story by the AP, there were nine individuals diagnosed with the disease between 1997 and 2007. The Air Force is conducting a comprehensive study to fully understand the issue and address it. Senator Hoeven will be meeting with Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, next week to get more information, but we are not aware of any cases occurring at the Minot Air Force Base.”

The report from Global Strike Command also provided links for airmen and their families, past or present, to submit questions regarding the review, as well as a breakdown of the study.

