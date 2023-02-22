Williston Basin School District to hold meetings on school reconfiguration

Students at the Innovation Academy
Students at the Innovation Academy(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is looking to make changes to where students attend school next year.

Superintendent Richard Faidley announced plans for reconfiguration towards three different grade levels. Elementary schools and Missouri Ridge would cover K-4, the ASB Innovation Academy would take 5th grade, Williston Middle School would be for 6th grade, and Bakken Elementary 7th and 8th grades. Williston High School would remain the same with grades 9-12.

Faidley said this will help lower elementary class sizes.

“If nothing changes, we’ll elevate our elementary and first-grade classrooms to the mid-thirties and we’ve talked about that not being in the best interest of students,” said Faidley.

Educators in the district were told of the plans Monday and expressed concern with the changes to Missouri Ridge and grades 5-8.

A statement from the Williston Education Association said: “We are extremely disappointed that no stakeholders were consulted in this process that involves more than 100 teachers and 1,600 students.”

An agenda item to have Faidley report the decision to the public was removed hours prior to their meeting. Board member Cory Swint motioned to have the board discuss it but was voted down in a 3-3 vote. President Chris Jundt, Vice President Kyle Renner, and Chris Walstad were in opposition.

Faidley said he will hold a series of meetings with the public starting Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at the district office.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Donavan Azure arrested
Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Casey Vollmer
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal assault in Minot

Latest News

BHS tech crew
All-female tech crew sets the stage for Bismarck High School’s mid-winter play
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023