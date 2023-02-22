Williston Basin School District to hold meetings on school reconfiguration

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is looking to make changes to where students attend school next year.

Superintendent Richard Faidley announced plans for reconfiguration towards three different grade levels. Elementary schools and Missouri Ridge would cover K-4, the ASB Innovation Academy would take 5th grade, Williston Middle School would be for 6th grade, and Bakken Elementary 7th and 8th grades. Williston High School would remain the same with grades 9-12.

Faidley said this will help lower elementary class sizes.

“If nothing changes, we’ll elevate our elementary and first-grade classrooms to the mid-thirties and we’ve talked about that not being in the best interest of students,” said Faidley.

Educators in the district were told of the plans Monday and expressed concern with the changes to Missouri Ridge and grades 5-8.

A statement from the Williston Education Association said: “We are extremely disappointed that no stakeholders were consulted in this process that involves more than 100 teachers and 1,600 students.”

An agenda item to have Faidley report the decision to the public was removed hours prior to their meeting. Board member Cory Swint motioned to have the board discuss it but was voted down in a 3-3 vote. President Chris Jundt, Vice President Kyle Renner, and Chris Walstad were in opposition.

Faidley said he will hold a series of meetings with the public starting Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at the district office.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.