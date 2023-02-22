Bill to exempt diapers from sales tax passes ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced a bill aimed at easing the financial burden on parents.

House Bill 1177 passed the House of Representatives Tuesday. The bill would exempt baby diapers from sales tax. Adult incontinence products would also be exempt from sales tax. If enacted, it would cost the state $1.75 million over the next two years.

It passed the House by a vote of 88-6. Next, it heads to the Senate.

