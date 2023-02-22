ND House advances bill to upgrade the women’s prison
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House of Representatives advanced a bill that would upgrade the women’s prison Tuesday.
The House voted to approve the Department of Corrections budget, which includes $160 million for a new women’s correctional facility in Mandan. The old facility in New England would become a residential treatment center.
The budget passed by a vote of 60-34. Next, it heads to the Senate.
