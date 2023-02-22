Montana Senator Tester announces re-election bid

Tester announces re-election campaign
Tester announces re-election campaign(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, MT (KUMV) - Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) announced Wednesday he will run for reelection in 2024.

He told Your News Leader in January a decision would be coming this month.

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values,” Tester said in a statement.

He is seeking his fourth term in the Senate, having served since 2006.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Donavan Azure arrested
Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Casey Vollmer
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal assault in Minot

Latest News

KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/21/2023
deer baiting
ND House advances bill to prohibit bans on deer baiting
casey
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal assault in Minot