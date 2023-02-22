Montana Senator Tester announces re-election bid

HELENA, MT (KUMV) - Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) announced Wednesday he will run for reelection in 2024.

He told Your News Leader in January a decision would be coming this month.

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values,” Tester said in a statement.

He is seeking his fourth term in the Senate, having served since 2006.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.