Man to serve four years for Bismarck restaurant burglary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to four years in prison for burglarizing a restaurant last Christmas.

Prosecutors say Wayne Salveson, 45, stole a safe and $10,000 from an establishment he had worked at in Bismarck. They say he hauled the safe out with help from another man and a dolly.

Salveson pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft, and attempted theft Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.