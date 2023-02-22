Man to serve four years for Bismarck restaurant burglary
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to four years in prison for burglarizing a restaurant last Christmas.
Prosecutors say Wayne Salveson, 45, stole a safe and $10,000 from an establishment he had worked at in Bismarck. They say he hauled the safe out with help from another man and a dolly.
Salveson pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft, and attempted theft Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.