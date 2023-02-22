Man to serve four years for Bismarck restaurant burglary

Wayne Salveson sentenced in restaurant burglary
Wayne Salveson sentenced in restaurant burglary(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to four years in prison for burglarizing a restaurant last Christmas.

Prosecutors say Wayne Salveson, 45, stole a safe and $10,000 from an establishment he had worked at in Bismarck. They say he hauled the safe out with help from another man and a dolly.

Salveson pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft, and attempted theft Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Donavan Azure arrested
Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer

Latest News

Representative SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin
ND lawmakers advance another round of anti-trans bills
Portions of I-94, I-29 to close in ND overnight due to extreme winter weather
russ
Patriot Award given to Bismarck principal
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel to include Minot AFB