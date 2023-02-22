House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo

The new episode airs on March 5.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of House Hunters as they search for a forever home in Fargo.

The “First Timers in Fargo” episode follows the couple’s journey of trading in apartment living for a house of their own. The episode guide states the couple is looking for more space, but they may be forced to compromise as bigger homes come with a higher price tag.

Fargo realtor Aruna Hagen with Advantage Inc. Realtors will be making her second appearance on the show. Hagen was last featured on the “Glam vs. Bottom Line” episode, which aired in June.

The new episode airs on March 5 at 9 p.m. central on HGTV.

