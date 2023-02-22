BSC sees record-setting enrollment

Bismarck State College(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Enrollment at Bismarck State College has reached an all-time high and administrators say the school has the highest enrollment growth in the North Dakota University system.

Spring student numbers are up twenty percent.

The school credits its success to flexible academic paths toward certificates and degrees.

“Now students are seeing many, many more options, and those options could be start and stop, very short-term certificates, they can be a pathway where you might do two years, you go and work and then you continue and come back. Or, like most of our students now, over half of our students are working and going to college at the same time,” said Dan Leingang, vice president of academic affairs at BSC.

BSC had more than 40 percent growth in the Medical Laboratory Technician and Electric Power Technology programs. They say the focus on in-demand careers has attracted more students.

