Border agents in Bottineau discuss challenges as illegal immigration increases

Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station
Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – From Oct. 2022 to Jan. 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said 70 immigrants tried to illegally cross the northern border in the Grand Forks sector.

The patrol said there were 81 illegal crossings the entire year prior (Oct. 2021 – Oct. 2022).

Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station, said the increased encounters are likely due to the return of agents who have been supporting the southern border throughout the last year and a half.

As of December, 40% of agents that were patrolling the south returned to patrol the northern border, which covers about 5,500 miles.

“You compare that to the southern border, which is less than 2,000 miles and 16,500 agents, so we could definitely use more assets, facilities, employees,” said Wright.

Wright said the organization relies on local citizens to help fulfill the mission.

Your News Leader will have more on the issue on First News at 10.

Related content: CBP data on illegal encounters

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide
Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Suspect held on murder charge
Minot man held on murder charge following assault at hotel
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons

Latest News

Income tax
ND House advances three bills to lower income taxes
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Bill funding higher ed passes ND House; includes tuition freeze
Corporate farming bill
Bill to allow corporate farming passes ND House
Russ Riehl receives the Patriot Award
Patriot Award given to Bismarck principal