Bill funding higher ed passes ND House; includes tuition freeze

University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers approved funding for North Dakota’s colleges and universities Tuesday.

The House advanced House Bill 1003, the Higher Education budget. It includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public institutions of higher education. That would be the first statewide tuition freeze in almost 30 years.

“28 years, think about that. Back to 1995 is the last time we were able to freeze tuition not for one year, but two years,” said Representative Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck.

The bill also includes $4.5 million for single mothers with children under four, $36 million for challenge grants, and another $25 million in workforce scholarships. It passed 78-15-1. Next, it goes to the Senate.

