Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Nicholas Poitra, the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night at a bar in the town of Sheyenne, has been apprehended, authorities said Wednesday.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 1 p.m. Wednesday that Poitra had been caught.

The 45-year-old Poitra was wanted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Troyal Thumb at Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar Sunday night.

The search for Poitra prompted law enforcement from various agencies, including a SWAT team out of Minot, to aid in the search.

Further details, including when and where Poitra was apprehended, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

Click here for previous coverage on the search for Nicholas Poitra

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.