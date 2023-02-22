Authorities: suspect in Eddy County fatal shooting apprehended

Nicholas Poitra
Nicholas Poitra(Eddy County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Nicholas Poitra, the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night at a bar in the town of Sheyenne, has been apprehended, authorities said Wednesday.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 1 p.m. Wednesday that Poitra had been caught.

The 45-year-old Poitra was wanted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Troyal Thumb at Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar Sunday night.

The search for Poitra prompted law enforcement from various agencies, including a SWAT team out of Minot, to aid in the search.

Further details, including when and where Poitra was apprehended, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

Click here for previous coverage on the search for Nicholas Poitra

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Donavan Azure arrested
Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident
Formal charges filed after UMary scare
Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Casey Vollmer
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal assault in Minot

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel to include Minot AFB
drones
Drone feasibility in Williston: high risk, high reward
blizzard
Noon Weather Update 2/22/23
BHS tech crew
All-female tech crew sets the stage for Bismarck High School’s mid-winter play