Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide
Suspect held on murder charge
Minot man held on murder charge following assault at hotel
School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
Cyrus Lovejoy
Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
flasher loses
KFYR 6PM Sportscast 2/20/2023
snow forecast
Impactful snow and near blizzard conditions are expected through Thursday (2/20/23 Weather)
scammers
North Dakotans on lookout for ‘do me a favor’ scams