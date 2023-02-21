Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Paul Broste Rock Museum in Parshall open thanks to community support

PARSHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paul Broste Rock Museum in Parshall fell on some hard times after it was featured in an “Off the Beaten Path” report in the mid-1990s.

In fact, the sight was closed in 1997 because of the deterioration of the stone structure.

But thanks to volunteer community support, the unique tourist attraction reopened open to the public.

Paul Broste referred to his museum as “my acropolis on the hill.”

His acropolis is famous around the world. The New Yorker Magazine did an extensive story on the site in December 2015.

The magazine article and many other stories often referred to the collection as “priceless.”

The story on the Paul Broste Rock Museum appears in Cliff Naylor’s first “Dakota Day Trips” book.

For more information on the hours of the museum, visit this website.

