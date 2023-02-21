Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Paul Broste Rock Museum in Parshall open thanks to community support

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paul Broste Rock Museum in Parshall fell on some hard times after it was featured in an “Off the Beaten Path” report in the mid-1990s.

In fact, the sight was closed in 1997 because of the deterioration of the stone structure.

But thanks to volunteer community support, the unique tourist attraction reopened open to the public.

Paul Broste referred to his museum as “my acropolis on the hill.”

His acropolis is famous around the world. The New Yorker Magazine did an extensive story on the site in December 2015.

The magazine article and many other stories often referred to the collection as “priceless.”

The story on the Paul Broste Rock Museum appears in Cliff Naylor’s first “Dakota Day Trips” book.

For more information on the hours of the museum, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Suspect held on murder charge
Minot man held on murder charge following assault at hotel
Cyrus Lovejoy
Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman
Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter

Latest News

Clarence Bauman
Happy Birthday, Clarence! Bismarck man reaches the century mark
Senator Sean Cleary
ND Senate passes bill on state employee benefits, now heads to the House
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer
rock museum
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Paul Broste Rock Museum in Parshall