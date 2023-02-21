Man in custody after Bismarck machete incident

Donavan Azure arrested
Donavan Azure arrested
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Saint John, N.D. man is in custody after police say he threatened people with a machete.

Police arrested Donavan Azure, 34, Saturday after witnesses said Azure said he would kill a 16-year-old and a woman with the weapon. The woman said Azure said he would cut off her head.

Police say they found the machete hidden inside a washing machine.

Azure is charged with two counts of terrorizing among other charges.

